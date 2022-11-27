Abbott’s Busing Migrants to Chicago Brings Illinois Leaders to Texas Border Town

Governor Greg Abbott’s busing of migrants to Chicago led officials from that city and the state of Illinois to visit the Texas border with Mexico. The officials described their visit to the overwhelmed Texas border sector as “eye-opening.”

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted a video showing City of Chicago and State of Illinois officials describing their reaction to a recent border tour. The tour of the overwhelmed Del Rio Sector comes in the wake of Texas’s Gov. Abbott busing thousands of migrants from this sector to Chicago.

Officials from the State of Illinois and the City of Chicago share their insights from a recent visit to Del Rio Sector.

We are thankful to them for taking time to experience firsthand what people on the border are seeing everyday. pic.twitter.com/vzQlAGQMnp — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) November 26, 2022

Del Rio Sector Acting Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Johny Bernal introduced the visiting dignitaries and gave them the opportunity to describe what they saw. The tour included City of Chicago Commissioner of the Department of Family and Support Services Brandi Knazze and Illinois Department of Human Services Secretary Grace Hou.

“They’ve come out here to see what we’re dealing with at the southern border,” Deputy Chief Bernal stated. “We want to do what we can to work together and save lives.”

“It’s been a very enlightening trip,” Commissioner Knazze responded. “It helps us understand the role we play in cities and states in supporting immigration in the U.S.”

Secretary Hou added, “We appreciate the hard work and the dedication and the innovation that you and your team have put in place over the past year.”

Governor Abbott added the sanctuary city of Chicago to his list of cities receiving migrants being bused from the Del Rio Sector after they are released by Border Patrol officials into the communities of Eagle Pass and Del Rio, Texas. The first busload of migrants from Texas arrived on August 31, Breitbart Texas reported.

The Chicago mayor’s office went on to describe the action of Governor Abbott to transport approximately 60 migrants on air-conditioned buses as “inhumane” and “racist.”

City and state leaders visiting the border this week did not comment on the truly inhumane treatments migrants face at the hands of Mexican cartel human smugglers.

As of Friday, November 11, the State of Texas bused 13,200 migrants to the sanctuary cities of New York, Chicago, and Washington, D.C., according to information obtained from the Office of the Texas Governor. Washington received 8,300 of those. The state sent 3,700 to New York and another 1,200 to Chicago. By November 16, Governor Abbott added the sanctuary city of Philadelphia to the list of migrant bus destinations.