Agents Save Migrant from Drowning in Texas Border River

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents saved a migrant from drowning in the Rio Grande. Other migrants escaped by swimming back to Mexico.

Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum tweeted a photo of marine unit agents reducing a migrant who nearly drowned while crossing the border from Mexico into Texas. The migrant crossed with a group of migrants who swam back across the river to Mexico.

Although, one subject was left behind and appeared to be drowning. Immediately the Laredo Sector Marine Unit responded and pulled the subject onboard the vessel into safety.#HonorFirst #IAmLaredoSector — Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum (@USBPChiefLRT) December 15, 2022

Laredo agents observed a group of migrants attempting to cross the Rio Grande on December 10, Landrum stated. As the agents approached the group, they turned around and began swimming back to the Mexican side of the border river.

One migrant fell behind and struggled to stay afloat. Landrum stated the migrant appeared to be drowning.

A Laredo Sector Marine Unit crew responded to the area and pulled the drowning migrant to safety.

While the Laredo Sector has not experienced the same level of migrant crossings as seen in Del Rio and El Paso, agents continue to make arrests of previously deported criminal aliens and gang members.

Earlier this week, agents arrested 32-year-old Reynaldo Vasquez-Vasquez, a Mexican national. Records revealed felony charges and his affiliation with the MS-13 gang.

Laredo South Station agents apprehend a Paisa Gang Member. Jose Francisco Barrientos-Ontivero, a 43yr.old citizen of Mexico had an extensive criminal history, including felony charges. Barrientos-Ontivero will remain in custody pending criminal charges immigration violation. pic.twitter.com/CReH9Q3E6Q — Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum (@USBPChiefLRT) December 13, 2022

Agents also arrested 43-year-old Jose Francisco Barrientos-Ontivero. A records check revealed an extensive criminal history including felony charges, Landrum stated. The Mexican national is reported to be a member of the Paisa Gang.