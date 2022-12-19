800 Migrants Cross into Texas Border Town in Five Hours

EAGLE PASS, Texas — Groups of migrants, one numbering more than 300, surrendered to Border Patrol agents in near freezing weather Monday. The flow began around 3am local time when two large groups numbering at least 200 each surrendered south of the city.

By daybreak, a total of nearly 800 had crossed in three groups. Smaller parties continued to ford the Rio Grande and surrender to Texas Army National Guard soldiers posted near the Camino Real Port of Entry. The migrant crossings were unimpeded by the frigid temperature. The vast majority were single adult Cubans and Nicaraguans.

The latest crossings come as the Border Patrol braces for the end of the expulsion authority granted under the CDC’s Title 42. The power to quickly expel classes of migrants is set to expire within the week.

Tens of thousands of migrants are believed to be headed to the border region from Southern Mexico. Border Patrol agents were recently warned that as many as 45,000 were in the Mexican states of Oaxaca and Chiapas seeking travel documents to lawfully proceed to the U.S. border. Thousands more are believed to be staged in northern Mexican border cities awaiting the end of Title 42.

The latest migrant influx has resulted in overcrowding at Border Patrol processing facilities in most border sectors. Simultaneously, border area charity shelters are at capacity.

According to a CNN report, the Biden Administration will allow the authority to expire on Wednesday without any further attempts to delay the federal courts order.

A CBP source not authorized to speak to the media says the latest increase in crossings is just the “tip of the iceberg.”

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.