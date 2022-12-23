GRAPHIC EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Gunmen Leave Six Bodies in Van at Tijuana Shopping Center

Authorities in Tijuana continue looking into a gruesome crime scene where cartel gunmen left six dead bodies stashed in a van. Information provided to Breitbart Texas by law enforcement sources revealed that authorities were among the victims.

The murders took place this week at a shopping center in Tijuana shortly after noon. Authorities initially responded to a call about a suspicious white van. Inside, they found the bodies of five men and a woman who had been reported missing over the past weekend.

A statement from the Baja California government revealed that the van had been reported stolen months prior to the discovery.

Law enforcement sources revealed to Breitbart Texas that days before to the discovery, gunmen stormed a gentleman’s club called Villa de Marisol and killed a bar employee before kidnapping four customers and two employees. One of the employees was the female victim in the van.

Law enforcement sources revealed to Breitbart Texas that the four customers were employed by Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office.

The killings come at a time when Tijuana has seen a rise in violence as rival factions of the Sinaloa Cartel seek turf while fighting off incursions from Cartel Jalisco New Generation.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, Nuevo León, and other areas to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by Jose Luis Lara, a former leading member who helped start the Self-Defense Movement in Michoacán.