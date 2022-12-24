409K Migrants Apprehended in First Two Months of Year, 140K More Got Away

Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 409,000 migrants during the first two months of the new fiscal year. In addition, Border Patrol officials told Breitbart Texas that nearly 140,000 migrants were classified as got-aways.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials reported that 206,239 migrants were apprehended in November. This represents an increase over the nearly 205,000 migrants apprehended in October, the first month of Fiscal Year 2023, according to the Southwest Land Border Migration Report released on the Friday before Christmas. The report confirms numbers published by Breitbart Texas on December 1.

In addition to the nearly 410,000 migrants apprehended during the first two months of the new fiscal year, Border Patrol officials say another nearly 140,000 migrants are classified as “got-aways.” This means more than a half-million migrants crossed the southwest border during the first two months of the year.

In contrast, Border Patrol agents apprehended only 400,000 migrants during the entire Fiscal Year 2020, President Donald Trump’s last full year in office. That number jumped to 1.6 million the following year as President Joe Biden took office — 2.2 million the year after that.

The apprehension of more than 206,000 migrants represents an increase of about 1,400 immigrants from the October apprehensions — the third straight month of increasing apprehensions. It represents an increase of 23 percent over last November’s record-setting report. It also represents an increase of nearly 200 percent over November 2020, the month of Biden’s election as president.

“This month’s operational update reflects CBP’s dedicated workforce diligently enforcing our laws concerning immigration while seizing fentanyl and other contraband, ensuring America’s economic security and facilitating travel and trade,” CBP Acting Commissioner Troy Miller said in a statement announcing the report.

Rather than focusing on policies by the administration that created the current migrant crisis, Miller blamed “the large number of individuals fleeing failing communist regimes in Nicaragua and Cuba.” However, only 68,000 of the 206,000 apprehensions came from these nations, Miller’s statement revealed.

After the Biden administration began applying Title 42 once again to Venezuelan migrants, the number of apprehensions fell from a high in September of 33,804 to 7,931 in November.

Nearly 71 percent of the migrants apprehended this year were single adults. Family units accounted for more than 23 percent of the apprehensions and unaccompanied minors accounted for six percent.

