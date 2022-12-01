EXCLUSIVE: 206K Migrant Apprehensions Again Breaks November Record

Border Patrol agents apprehended nearly 206,000 migrants who illegally crossed the border between ports of entry in November. This represents an increase of nearly 21 percent over the record-setting 167,000 migrants apprehended in November 2021.

For the third straight month, migrant apprehensions along the U.S. southwest border with Mexico increased. Agents apprehended nearly 206,000 migrants who illegally crossed from Mexico into the U.S.

During the first two months of Fiscal Year 22, which began on October 1, Border Patrol agents apprehended nearly 410,000 migrants in these nine southwest border sectors. During the same period in FY21, agents apprehended approximately 326,000. This year’s apprehensions in October and November represent an increase of nearly 26 percent.

In addition to the nearly 410,000 migrants apprehended during the first two months of the new fiscal year, Border Patrol officials say another nearly 140,000 migrants are classified as “got-aways.” This means more than a half-million migrants illegally crossed the southwest border during the first two months of the year.

For the second month in a row, agents in the El Paso Sector apprehended the largest number of migrants. These agents apprehended more than 53,000 of the 206.000 migrants apprehended last month. The November apprehensions represent an increase of nearly 279 percent over the 14,000 migrants apprehended in November 2021.

The Del Rio Sector remained in second place with the apprehension of nearly 48,000 migrants. The Rio Grande Valley came in third place with nearly 28,000 migrant apprehensions. The Yuma and Tucson Sectors rounded out the top five spots with approximately 25,000 and 23,000 respectively.

