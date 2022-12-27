Cartel Gunmen Brag on Social Media Showing Cocaine-Filled Airplanes

Cartel members are flaunting their activities on social media to offer insights into their world. On Christmas, a short video clip from inside a cockpit appears to show a small plane flying through Mexico.

The video shows the inside of a small propeller plane where the passengers present three rifles and then pan the camera out a window. A narco-song called Linea Directa plays in the background.

In the social media post, cartel members added the word “Mayiza,” referencing the Sinaloa Cartel faction led by Ismael “El Mayo Zambada. A date for the recording is unclear.

On December 5, Mexican military forces seized a cocaine shipment flown into the Mazatlan International Airport, Sinaloa Hoy reported. The traffickers used a Cessna-type craft to move the drugs presumably from Puerto Vallarta to Mazatlan. Though authorities seized 10 packages of cocaine, they did not make any arrests.

The Sinaloa Cartel has a long history of using small planes to move drugs from Central and South America into and around Mexico. The main product is usually cocaine. Late last month, cartel gunmen shared videos where small planes could be seen at clandestine airstrips in Mexico.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “C.P. Mireles” from Tamaulipas.