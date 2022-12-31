NC Sportscaster Suspended for Referencing ‘Illegal Aliens’ During El Paso Sun Bowl Score Update

A radio announcer for the North Carolina State football team is suspended indefinitely after using the phrase “illegal aliens” during a score update about the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game in El Paso. The City of El Paso is currently immersed in a mass migration crisis that left migrants sleeping on city streets during freezing weather conditions over the Christmas weekend.

Learfield Communications, the broadcast rightsholder for North Carolina State suspended play-by-play announcer Gary Hahn indefinitely “following comments made during today’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl radio broadcast,” the El Paso Times reported.

During his coverage of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Hahn gave a score update on the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso. He said, “Down among all the illegal aliens in El Paso, it’s UCLA 14 and Pittsburgh 6.”

“Wolfpack Sports Properties general manager Kyle Winchester, in a statement relayed by the school, said the broadcaster was suspended ‘from his agreement indefinitely following comments made during today’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl radio broadcast,'” the local newspaper report stated.

El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser declared a disaster for the city after a surge of migrants forced Border Patrol officials to release as many as 10,000 migrants into the city the week before Christmas.

The following week, an impending polar vortex left migrants searching for shelter as NGO shelters closed their doors after exceeding capacity. As temperatures fell into the low 20’s on Christmas Day, city leaders extended the initial seven-day disaster declaration for an additional 30 days.

Many migrants remained camped out on city streets covered from head to toe in donated clothing items, KVIA ABC7 reported. While some migrants were ineligible for shelter, others refused to go to temporary shelters city up by the city.

As a result of the crisis in the city, the Sun Bowl cancelled its annual fan fest because the city converted the convention center into a migrant shelter.

