8 Killed, 3 Injured During New Year’s Day Bar Attacks in Mexico

Cartel gunmen killed eight victims and injured three more during bar attacks on New Year’s Day in Veracruz. The violence comes as rival criminal organizations fight for control of the region’s trafficking routes and shipping ports.

The violence took place around midnight on Sunday and early Monday morning near the town of Poza Rica.

According to El Universal, the first attack took place in a bar called El Molino Rojo (Red Windmill) where gunmen stormed in and began shooting, instantly killing three and fatally injuring a fourth victim.

Soon after, gunmen stormed El Cafre and killed one man. The third attack took place in a suburb outside of Poza Rica where gunmen killed three other victims. Despite efforts by authorities to capture the gunmen, no arrests have been made.

The mass shootings in Veracruz come at a time when officials claim that violence is decreasing, however, NGOs are reporting record-setting figures. The organization Causa en Comun documents 1,166 high-impact violent crimes in Veracruz from January to October 2022, which include murders, kidnappings, and mass killings.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “E.F. Robles” from Jalisco.