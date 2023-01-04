Armed Human Smuggler, Large Migrant Group Arrested in Arizona near Border

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents arrested an armed human smuggler transporting six migrants near Sasabe, Arizona, shortly before the new year began. In addition, agents apprehended more than 400 migrants in large groups during the past week.

Agents assigned to the Tucson Border Patrol Station on December 29 stopped an SUV suspected of smuggling migrants. During an inspection agents found the vehicle to be over-packed with six migrants, according to a tweet by Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin.

Tucson Sector agents continue to encounter armed smugglers. A Tucson Station agent stopped an #SUV near Sasabe, AZ, Thursday, and discovered six smuggled migrants in the overcrowded vehicle. Both smugglers were arrested, and agents seized a loaded firearm and money. #GoodWork pic.twitter.com/sEwKrpf2ji — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) January 3, 2023

During a search of the vehicle, the agents found a loaded handgun and more than $1,400 in U.S. currency.

Also on Thursday, Ajo Station agents encountered more than 140 migrants who surrendered after crossing the border near Lukeville, Arizona, in a single group, Modlin tweeted.

Ajo Station agents encountered over 140 migrants near Lukeville on Thursday. The group consisted of single adults and family units from at eight different countries. Tucson Sector agents continue to respond to these large groups and work through the challenges they present. pic.twitter.com/iSIJWBizEc — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) January 3, 2023

The agents identified the migrants as mostly single adults and family units from eight different countries.

Ajo Station agents apprehended two more large groups on December 28. The group of 111 migrants included single adults, unaccompanied minors, and family units from nine different countries, Modlin wrote in another tweet.

Ajo Station agents encountered two large groups with a combined total of 111 migrants on Wednesday. The groups consisted of single adults, unaccompanied children and family units from nine different countries. Several agents responded to assist with transport and processing. pic.twitter.com/e2Ay8MJnEZ — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) January 2, 2023

During the first two days of the new year, Ajo Station agents encountered three large groups totaling 160 migrants who crossed near Lukeville, Modlin tweeted.

In just three groups, 160 migrants were taken into custody near Lukeville, AZ, between January 1 and January 2. Several agents responded to assist. Tucson Sector agents, especially those assigned to the Ajo Station, continue to encounter large groups on the border. pic.twitter.com/etm9oukapa — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) January 4, 2023

In total, the agents apprehended more than 410 migrants in four large groups and interdicted an armed human smuggler with six migrants in an unsafe vehicle.

During the month of December, Tucson Sector agents apprehended more than 22,000 migrants, Breitbart Texas reported. This brought the first-quarter total for the Tucson Sector to more than 68,000 migrants.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.

Editor’s Note: The statistics cited above for December 2022 migrant apprehensions are gathered from an unofficial Border Patrol report reviewed by Breitbart Texas. Historical numbers come from official U.S. Customs and Border Protection Southwest Land Border Encounters reports.