Construction to Begin on Border Barrier in Arizona

Construction is scheduled to begin next week to close gaps in border barriers near the Yuma Morelos Dam Project. It appears the improvements will tie into shipping container barriers put in place by the State of Arizona.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz tweeted photos of some of the areas where construction projects are set to begin. The chief said the Yuma Sector “appreciates the cooperation and coordination with the State of Arizona as we get this project underway.”

Next week, construction will begin to close 4 gaps near the Morelos Dam and tie into existing infrastructure. Yuma Sector Border Patrol appreciates the cooperation & coordination with the State of Arizona as we get this project underway.https://t.co/r7HkXVdftc@USBPChiefYUM pic.twitter.com/jjQHVmFb5f — Chief Raul Ortiz (@USBPChief) January 7, 2023

Chief Ortiz said the projects will close gaps in for areas near the Morelos Dam and “tie into existing infrastructure.”

“Last Spring, DHS announced the Yuma Morelos Dam Project, to close four gaps located within a former Department of Defense border barrier project. The project includes areas along the Colorado River that contained temporary infrastructure put in place by the State of Arizona.

“The U.S. Border Patrol has a tremendous partnership with the State of Arizona and will continue to work collaboratively to expand its deployments of infrastructure, technology, and personnel,” the CBP statement claims. However, earlier this year, the Biden administration sued the State of Arizona for placing shipping containers along gaps in border barriers.

In a settlement agreement in December, Governor Doug Ducey’s last full month in office, Arizona agreed to remove many of these containers, Breitbart Texas reported.

Nearly 310,000 migrants crossed the border from Mexico into the Yuma Sector in FY22, according to a Border Patrol report reviewed by Breitbart Texas. Yuma agents apprehended more than 80,000 in the first quarter of FY23, according to unofficial reports.

In November 2021, Breitbart Texas’ Randy Clark reported large groups of migrants entering the Yuma Sector through gaps in border walls.

