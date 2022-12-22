Biden Admin Lawsuit Forces Arizona to Remove Shipping Containers Along Border

The State of Arizona agreed to remove miles of shipping containers placed along the border with Mexico. The agreement came as part of an ongoing lawsuit filed by the Biden Administration after Governor Doug Ducey ordered the makeshift barriers along the border.

Earlier this year, Governor Ducey ordered the construction of border barriers utilizing shipping containers, Breitbart Texas reported. The state provided funding for the project with a $564 million spending bill signed in June. The bill dedicated funds to pay for physical barriers, additional public safety staffing, and more technology and public safety equipment in response to the border crisis created by the federal government.

In October, the U.S. Department of the Interior ordered Governor Ducey to remove the containers placed on federal land.

“The unauthorized placement of those containers constitutes a violation of federal law and is a trespass against the United States,” the letter stated. “That trespass is harming federal lands and resources and impeding [the Bureau of] Reclamation’s ability to perform its mission.”

The governor’s office responded that they were “weighing their options.”

“It took the feds since August to write a letter? If this is any indication of their sense of urgency, then perhaps that explains the problem we’re having,” Arizona Governor’s Communication Director C.J. Karamargin told the Washington Examiner.

As recently as this month, Ducey’s construction project continued.

As part of the lawsuit filed by the Department of Justice last week, the State of Arizona agreed in part to “maintain its cessation of activity on National Forest Systems lands within the Coronado National Forest.”

The State also agreed to remove all previously installed shipping containers placed in the Yuma Sector and the Coronado National Forest, the court document reviewed by Breitbart Texas states.

Also included in the agreement is a statement by the federal government that it will commence with a plan to build an “engineered barrier” near the Morelos Dam area.

Talks leading to the barrier removal project are to begin next week, the court document states.

