Five Migrant Sex Offenders Caught in Texas Border Sector in Two Weeks

EAGLE PASS, Texas — Despite a recent slowdown in migrant crossings in the Del Rio Sector, five convicted sex offenders were arrested trying to elude detection over a recent 14-day period.

During the last week of December, Border Patrol agents in Del Rio arrested Mario Alberto Garcia-Mejia, a Guatemalan national allegedly attempting to sneak through a highway immigration checkpoint. Interviewing agents discovered 28-year-old Garcia-Mejia had two previous felony convictions sexual abuse of a minor in 2021.

Just before New Year’s Day, agents in Brackettville arrested Klever Yunga Pando, a 43-year-old Ecuadorian with three other migrants walking through a private ranch. A check of the criminal database revealed Yunga-Pando to be a previously convicted sex offender. Yunga-Pando was convicted of sexual abuse with a person under 11 years old and acting in manner to injure a child under 17- years-old in New York in 2021.

During the first week of January, agents arrested an additional three migrants also previously convicted of sex offenses in the United States. On January 2, agents discovered six migrants aboard a northbound freight train in Spofford, Texas. Among the group was Juan Zertuche-Castillo. The 45-year-old from Mexico was discovered to have been convicted in 2003 of indecency with a child in San Antonio.

On January 5, agents in Eagle Pass arrested 27-year-old Daniel Barrientos-Salazar of Mexico. Agents soon discovered he had two felony convictions in Dallas for indecency with a child and failure to register as a sex offender.

On the same day, Brackettville agents arrested six migrants attempting to avoid detection on a ranch. Within the group was Ricardo Nino-Espinoza, a 43-year-old Mexican national. Agents discovered he had been previously convicted of sexual assault in 2011 in Austin, Texas.

The criminal penalties for convicted felons returning to the United States are significant. According to CBP, each of the migrants arrested during this period are amenable to a felony charge under Title 8 USC § 1326 – Re-entry after Deportation. If convicted, they could face a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.