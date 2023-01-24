U.S. Coast Guard Rescues Nearly 400 Migrants from Overloaded Sailboat near Bahamas

U.S. Coast Guardsman interdicted an overloaded sailboat in Bahamanian waters on January 21. Coast Guard officials found the vessel after rescuing one Haitian migrant who reportedly fell overboard.

Members of the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Legare rescued a migrant adrift in the open waters of the Caribbean Sea 60 miles south of Andros Island, Bahamas, on January 21. After rescuing the migrant, the Legare caught up with a Haitian sail freighter overloaded with approximately 396 men, women, and children, according to a statement obtained from Coast Guard officials.

The Coast Guardsmen took the migrants to the Bahamas and turned them over to immigration officials for repatriation to Haiti.

In addition, crew members of the Coast Guard Cutter Angela McShan rescued two Cuban nationals who became stranded on an island on Anguilla Cay, Bahamas. The stranded Cubans were spotted by the aircrew of an HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft. The crew spotted the two Cubans waving from the island.

“Trying to land in the U.S. by sea can make people ineligible for parole opportunities, and you will be repatriated to your country of origin or departure,” Lt. Matt Miller, Coast Guard District Seven spokesman said in a written statement. “Coast Guard and partner agency air and sea crews patrol all day, every day to ensure people return to their families alive.”

Coast Guard officials published the following statistics regarding the recent surge in migrants crossing the Caribbean Sea to get to the United States.

7,175 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

1,527 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

418 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

932 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

609 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

419 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team.