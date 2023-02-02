42 Percent of Last Week’s Known Border Crossers in One Texas Sector Got Away

More than 40 percent of last week’s known border crossers in the Del Rio Sector simply got away into the U.S. interior. Nearly 8,600 successfully avoided apprehension during the past two weeks, according to a Border Patrol official.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted a weekly recap revealing that of the 10,160 known border crossers (apprehended migrants plus gotaways), 4,297 got away without being apprehended. Agents took 5,863 migrants into custody.

Gotaways are an estimate of migrants who cross the border without being apprehended. The estimate comes from a combination of migrants who are unable to be apprehended after being sighted by agents or surveillance systems and tracks that are counted but migrants are not captured. Border Patrol officials say it is a conservative estimate of the actual number of non-apprehended border crossers.

Last week’s gotaway numbers are up slightly from the previous week when Owens reported 4,272 known gotaways in his weekly recap.

These are in addition to the 293,993 known gotaways reported by Fox News on January 28. Border Patrol agents told the news network that there have been 1.2 million gotaways since Joe Biden became president two years ago.

During the past two weeks, Owens reported the apprehension of 12,355 migrants and 8,569 known gotaways. Included in the apprehensions were the arrest of 52 criminal aliens and eight sex offenders.

The number of large migrant group crossings appears to have decreased significantly. During the past two weeks, Del Rio Sector agents encountered only eight large groups.