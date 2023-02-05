Texas Police, Family in Desperate Search for Missing Corrections Officer

EAGLE PASS, Texas — Police and family members are engaged in a desperate search for a missing 24-year-old correctional officer in the border community of Eagle Pass. Evelyn Guardado, 24, went missing shortly after 2:00 pm on Tuesday, January 31, after leaving the GEO Group Incorporated Correctional Facility where she is employed.

Guardado’s family reported her disappearance to local authorities who initiated an investigation into her disappearance. Guardado is a certified police officer who formerly worked as a deputy constable in Maverick County. Family members attempted to call the missing woman’s telephone but found it had been turned off shortly after her disappearance.

Police located Guardado’s gray Dodge Charger at an apartment complex in the city on Thursday. According to Eagle Pass Chief of Police Federico Garza, the vehicle was impounded as evidence. Police released a poster to the public asking for residents of the border community to provide any information they have regarding her disappearance.

Out of frustration, Evelyn’s family began a search of their own by visiting local businesses requesting security camera footage to trace her route of travel after leaving her workplace. Their efforts paid off when a local department store’s security camera captured her vehicle as it entered a residential neighborhood less than a mile from the Rio Grande. The captured video is shown above.

By canvassing the neighborhood and speaking to residents in the area, the family pinpointed a house where Evelyn’s car was parked at the time of her disappearance. A doorbell camera captured images of the missing woman’s car parked in front of a residence on Buena Vista Drive for more than 24 hours. Someone later moved the car according to her family to the location where police located the vehicle on Thursday.

Breitbart Texas spoke with Carlos Chavez, Evelyn’s brother, who provided a copy of the store security footage showing her entering the neighborhood and following a black car. In addition, Carlos shared a video encounter where he and other family members went to the residence where her car remained for 24 hours after her disappearance. In the video, an unknown man at the house was asked about her car.

The unidentified man admitted on the video that the car had been there and that it was covered up. He would not explain why it was covered. The man did not say why the car was there or who later moved the vehicle to the Latigo Apartments several miles away.

After providing the video evidence to local authorities, police obtained a search warrant of the Buena Vista Drive home which they executed on Thursday. Eagle Pass police officers and an evidence collection team swarmed the house searching for evidence. Breitbart Texas also observed several Texas Rangers who were present at the home during the search.

Evelyn’s brother told Breitbart Texas the family is mindful of the importance of not interfering with the police investigation. However, the family’s desperation is motivating them to continue actively searching for additional evidence in the hopes of locating her and facilitating her safe return.

As of press time, no arrests have been made and Evelyn remains missing. Eagle Pass Police Department is asking anyone with information on the disappearance or whereabouts of Evelyn to contact investigators at (830) 773-9044.

