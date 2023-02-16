Mexican Border State Government Silent After Kidnapping of Election Official

Mexico’s National Electoral Institute (INE) denounced the kidnapping of one of their staff in the border city of Matamoros which occurred earlier this month. However, relatives revealed to Breitbart Texas that officials have done little to get him back.

The kidnapping took place on February 2, when 40-year-old Jesus Ivan Romero Velazquez was driving to hold a training event in the city of Matamoros. Romero was a supervisor with the INE and tasked with training volunteers to work polling locations.

According to a statement from INE, Romero Velazquez was driving to the Trevino Zapata neighborhood when gunmen in two SUVs cut him off and dragged him out of his vehicle. At the time of the kidnapping, the victim was reportedly wearing an INE uniform vest.

Breitbart Texas spoke with relatives of Romero Velazquez, who revealed that the INE has not contacted them nor have they filed any complaints. Relatives claim they were the ones who filed a formal complaint with the Tamaulipas Attorney General’s Office to issue a missing person’s notice.

The kidnapping comes at a time when Tamaulipas officials are downplaying a rise in crime in Matamoros and beyond. Spokesmen from the Tamaulipas government have not responded to calls from Breitbart Texas.

