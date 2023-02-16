Mexican Cops Capture, Kill Most Escaped Cartel Inmates from Juarez Prison

Mexican authorities have managed to arrest or kill at least 20 of the 30 cartel-connected inmates who escaped from a state prison in Ciudad Juarez where they killed 12 guards. As part of a series of ongoing raids into the prison facility, authorities found contraband including, large TVs, alcohol, a jacuzzi, and even a mechanical bull.

In recent days, authorities continued to carry out routine searches at the state prison in Ciudad Juarez to find weapons and contraband. The heightened alert comes after on January 1, 30 members of a Sinaloa Cartel-connected group called Mexicles broke out of the prison killing 17 individuals including 12 security guards in a riot that helped cover up the escape.

As Breitbart Texas reported, days after the initial breakout, authorities tracked down the leader of the Mexicles, Ernesto “El Neto” Piñón de la Cruz, and killed him during a shootout.

Almost two months after the escape, authorities managed to arrest or kill at least 20 inmates. Of the pending fugitives, only one is considered to be “highly dangerous.” Known by the nickname “El Pompin,” Francisco Lucio Juarez Hernandez is believed to be a likely successor for the leadership of the Mexicles following the death of El Neto. According to El Diario de Juarez, El Pompin was in prison on murder charges.

This week, Chihuahua authorities announced the arrest of another top gang leader Félix “El Felix” Sánchez Hernández, a man believed to be a top lieutenant within the Mexicles. His arrest occurred in the neighboring state of Coahuila where he is believed to have fled after the breakout. His criminal history revealed he had previously been arrested for murder.

According to reports, Sánchez Hernández had been in charge of various criminal activities for the Mexicles and was seen as more of an enforcer rather than a top leader, however, his knowledge of the enterprise made him a likely successor. Sanchez Hernandez is even described as having been in charge of migrant smuggling for a time.

In recent weeks, authorities have searched the state prison in Ciudad Juarez to look into the control that the inmates had and how they could get luxury items. Soon after the initial riot, authorities found luxury suites, full bars, and a jacuzzi. According to El Pais, authorities have since found a makeshift door that went from inside the prison to the outside, thus bypassing all security cameras. As part of the raids, authorities seized a mechanical bull and exotic animals.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and their original Spanish. This article was written by “C.P. Mireles” from Tamaulipas.