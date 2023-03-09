Alleged Child Sex Offender Shot by Texas Police After Pursuit

Police from Hitchcock, Texas, shot and killed a man suspected of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old child. The 54-year-old man allegedly met the child through social media.

Hitchcock police officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant on George Alejandro March 7. After receiving information regarding Alejandro’s location in southeast Houston, officers arrived and the suspect fled in an “18-wheeler-style truck,” KHOU CBS 11 reported.

The pursuit lasted for only a short time and ended with Alejandro pulled into a business parking lot. He then stepped out of the truck with a gun which he “raised at officers, police officials stated. He reportedly said, “I’m not going back.”

Two officers fired their weapons at the subject an unknown number of times. Alejandro later died at Memorial Herman Hospital in Houston.

Prior to the warrant being served, investigators interviewed Alejandro regarding the alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl. The investigation began on February 16 after the teenager made her allegations.

During the interview, he admitted to meeting the child near her school after establishing a relationship with her via social media, Fox 26 Houston reported. After picking her up near the school he took her to a hotel in Hitchcock, police said.

Officials did not disclose the date of the alleged sexual assault.

Court records for a George Alejandro appearing to match the subject’s age obtained by Breitbart Texas reveal a lengthy criminal history dating back to 1991. Alejandro, a U.S. citizen, pleaded guilty to a felony gun possession charge in 1992 and has several other misdemeanor charges.

Because the shooting took place in the city limits of Houston, Houston Police Department investigators and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office will lead the investigation.