Large Migrant Group, Armed Human Smuggler Arrested near Border in Arizona

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a large group of 200 migrants who crossed the border from Mexico near Lukeville, Arizona, over the weekend. In a separate incident, agents arrested an armed human smuggler who had three migrants locked inside a covered pickup truck bed.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted photos of a large group of migrants taken into custody by Ajo Station agents on Saturday. The large group was one of several groups of migrants who crossed the border in the area.

Chief Modlin reported that the apprehensions occupied several Border Patrol agents who processed the migrants from 13 different countries.

The chief tweeted a photo on Thursday afternoon after Casa Grande Station agents found a pair of migrants locked inside the trunk of a sedan. The arrest of the migrants and the Guatemalan human smuggler took place after a K-9 alerted to the presence of drug or human cargo in the trunk of the vehicle. A Guatemalan passenger in the vehicle was also placed under arrest. All will face removal proceedings, Modlin stated.

The search and subsequent arrest took place at the FR-15 checkpoint.

Another immigration checkpoint encounter on March 23 led to the discovery of a group of five migrants being smuggled into the U.S. interior. The search of the vehicle led to the arrest of three migrants who were locked in a covered pickup truck bed and two other migrants, Modlin tweeted.

During a search of the pickup truck, agents found a loaded pistol. The agents arrested the U.S. citizen driver who now faces criminal charges.