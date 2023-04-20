Security Guard at County Park in Texas near Border Accused of Smuggling Migrants

A security guard at a county park on the Texas border is facing human smuggling charges. His arrest followed an investigation by federal authorities claiming he held a female migrant against her will and demanded money for her release.

Federal authorities recently arrested 59-year-old Ernesto Gaona Gonzalez, a legal resident living in Mission, Texas. His arrest comes after a federal grand jury handed down an indictment on April 5 charging him with one count of human smuggling, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas revealed.

According to prosecutors, in September 2022, Gaona transported a female migrant through the city of Mission and then held her against her will. According to the USAO, Gaona called a friend of the female migrant and demanded money to release the woman.

During an arraignment hearing this week, U.S. Magistrate Judge Nidia Medrano deemed Ganoa a flight risk and a danger to the community. The judge ordered him to be held without bond. His trial is scheduled for later this year. If convicted, Gaona could face up to ten years in federal prison.

Gaona worked as a security guard at Anzalduas Park in Mission where he would check vehicles entering the property. As Breitbart Texas reported, Anzalduas Park is a county park on the banks of the Rio Grande and is a busy human smuggling location. The Gulf Cartel uses the park as a location to bring in individuals looking to get detained by U.S. Border Patrol and claim asylum. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the case was investigated by ICE Homeland Security Investigations.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.