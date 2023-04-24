1,600 Migrants Apprehended in Single Texas Border Station in One Day

Agents assigned to the Brownsville Border Patrol Station apprehended more than 1,600 migrants who crossed the border from Mexico to Texas during a 24-hour period ending on Sunday. Officials report increasing numbers of migrant apprehensions during the past few days as the end of Title 42 approaches next month.

Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez tweeted photos Monday afternoon showing large groups of migrants being processed in the Brownsville Station area of responsibility. The Brownsville Station agents apprehended more than 1,600 migrants on Sunday during the preceding 24-hour period.

Yesterday, Brownsville Station #USBP Agents encountered over 1,600 migrants entering illegally into the #USA in a 24-hour period. Huge Kudos to all our #RGV Border Patrol Agents who are working feverishly through this migrant influx! pic.twitter.com/EA8xLz0EU3 — Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefRGV) April 24, 2023

One day earlier, Chief Chavez tweeted that Rio Grande Valley Sector agents were experiencing an increase in the number of migrants crossing the border. “In recent days, BRP (Brownsville Station) has encountered over 1K of migrants daily.”

Chief Chavez added that the smugglers are pushing border crossings that “bring inherent dangers even to the most vulnerable — Children.”

The dangers were illustrated in a tweet by Chavez from earlier this month when Rio Grande City Station agents rescued 17 migrants from life-threatening circumstances during a 72-hour period.

ICYMI, 17 migrant rescues in the last 72 hours! Rio Grande City Station #BorderPatrol agents rescued several migrants from the harsh conditions in the Texas brush. Outstanding work from the agents and support staff! pic.twitter.com/fi7DqoyQ9c — Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefRGV) April 11, 2023

In March, Rio Grande Valley Sector agents apprehended 17,958 migrants — a drop of nearly 60 percent from the more than 44,000 apprehended in March 2022. The sector long held the title of busiest border sector. However, in March, the sector fell to fifth place.

During the first six months of FY23, which began on October 1, 2022, RGV agents apprehended 132,168 migrants — down by more than 46 percent from the same period a year earlier. That put the sector in fourth place in year-to-date apprehensions.