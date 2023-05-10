FEDS: Chinese Migrant Charged with Possession of Child Porn Video of Preschool-Age Girl

Federal authorities say they arrested a Chinese migrant at a processing center after discovering he had child porn videos depicting sexual intercourse with pre-teen girls including one under the age of five.

On Monday afternoon, 46-year-old Tong Sun appeared before a U.S. magistrate judge in McAllen, Texas, for a charge of possession of child pornography. The judge notified Sun of the charges and his rights and ordered that he be held without bond.

The case began on Monday morning at the nearby U.S. Border Patrol Central Processing Center when agents found multiple videos of child pornography in Sun’s cell phone, a criminal complaint filed by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) revealed.

Border Patrol agents had taken Sun, a Chinese national, to the processing center after detaining him after crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico. The criminal complaint revealed that after detaining Sun, agents obtained written permission to search his phone. While going through the phone they found several videos of underage females and adult males.

Border Patrol agents turned the case over to HSI agents who then interviewed Sun over the content of the videos. The man said that he had purchased the phone seven to eight years prior, and he intended to erase the videos before crossing into the U.S. from Mexico but was not able to do so.

Agents described two videos on the criminal complaint, one showed an adult male forcing a girl under the age of five to engage in sexual acts, while the second video showed similar content but with a girl under the age of 13.

