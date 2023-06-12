11K Cuban, Haitian Migrants Apprehended at Sea by Coast Guard this Year

U.S. Coast Guard crews in the southeast district apprehended more than 11,000 Cuban and Haitian migrants since the beginning of Fiscal Year 23. The vast majority of the migrants apprehended at sea are repatriated to their home nation.

A recent report from U.S. Coast Guard District 7 (Southeast) revealed the Coast Guard crews apprehended 11,218 Cuban and Haitian migrants at sea so far this fiscal year (which began on October 1, 2022). Most of the apprehensions took place off the coast of Florida or in the Caribbean Sea.

Of the more than 11,000 migrant apprehensions at sea, Coast Guard officials report 6,701 to be Cuban nationals. The remaining 4,512 migrants are reported to be Haitian nationals.

“Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter, and basic medical attention,” Coast Guard District 7 officials said in a written statement.

Last week, Coast Guard crews operating under a Homeland Security Task Force apprehended 25 migrants apprehended and repatriated 25 Cuban migrants at sea, officials tweeted.

“Our crews carried out another successful rescue and repatriation back to Cuba, ensuring the safety of all individuals involved while upholding maritime security,” Coast Guard spokesman Lt. Travis Poulos said in a written statement. “This operation highlights the Coast Guard’s commitment to enforcing immigration laws while preserving human life at sea.”

Coast Guard officials offered the following information regarding the implementation of new DHS immigration policies:

Officials emphasized that migrants apprehended at sea will not be eligible will be disqualified for applying for the new “parole” programs.