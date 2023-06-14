Record-Shattering Migrant Surge Continues in One Northern Border Sector

Swanton Sector Border Patrol agents continue to apprehend migrants crossing the border from Canada at a record-shattering rate. During the past week, agents arrested 141 migrants from 17 countries who illegally entered the U.S. from Canada.

Swanton Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended more migrants illegally crossing the border this year into northeastern New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire than in the previous five years combined, Breitbart Texas reported. The trend continued this week as Swanton Sector Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia reported the apprehension of 141 migrants from 17 nations during the past week.

Last week, #BorderPatrol Agents apprehended 141 subjects from 17 different countries who illegally entered the U.S. from Canada through patrol zones covering northeastern NY, VT, & NH. PHOTO: Subjects from Mexico (group of 5) arrested in Franklin, VT, & pending expedited removal. pic.twitter.com/oCmvn7a0YX — Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia (@USBPChiefSWB) June 13, 2023

In the photo above, agents apprehended a group of five migrants from Mexico who crossed from Canada into Vermont. The agents processed the migrants for expedited removal from the U.S.

One week earlier, Garcia reported his agents arrested 111 additional migrants from 15 nations during a 72-hour period.

Friday-Sunday, Swanton Sector #BorderPatrol Agents were busy securing our 295-mile stretch of border with Canada, tallying 111 arrests of illegal border crossers from 15 different countries. PHOTOS: 15 subjects apprehended in Champlain, NY. @USBPChief pic.twitter.com/aSinmsGn6F — Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia (@USBPChiefSWB) June 6, 2023

According to an unofficial Border Patrol report reviewed by Breitbart Texas, Swanton Sector agents apprehended more than 450 migrants in May. This brings the total for FY23 apprehensions in this sector to more than 3,800 migrants. During just the past two months, agents apprehended more migrants than during the entire year in FY22.

In addition to the more than 3,800 migrants apprehended this year, more than 1,800 more migrants are classified as known got-aways, according to an unofficial Border Patrol report reviewed by Breitbart. This brings the number of known border crossers this year to more than 5,600 migrants.

More than half of the migrants apprehended by Swanton Sector agents this fiscal year are Mexican nationals, according to an official CBP Nationwide Encounters report for April (the latest official numbers available).

Chief Garcia credited more than 460 reports from concerned citizens for assisting in the apprehension of migrants illegally crossing the border from Canada.

