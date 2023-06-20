3 Migrant Children Found Abandoned in Texas near Border River

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers discovered three migrant children who had been abandoned near the banks of the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass. In a separate incident, troopers also found two single adult males from Uzbekistan.

Texas DPS spokesman Lt. Chris Olivarez tweeted photos of three migrant children found abandoned by human smugglers near the Rio Grande that separates Texas and Mexico. The troopers, working the border region near Eagle Pass under Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star, identified the children as Honduran nationals — a 16-year-old girl and two boys, ages 13, 11, and six.

The troopers saw the children after they crossed the border into Shelby Park in Eagle Pass on Sunday, June 18, Olivarez told Breitbart Texas. The agents helped the three children around the razor wire barriers and turned them over to Eagle Pass Station Border Patrol agents.

The following day in the same area, Troopers saw two men attempting to cross from Piedras Negris, Coahuila, into Eagle Pass. Despite multiple warnings and order from the troopers, the two men crossed the river and came through the razor wire, Olivarez stated.

The troopers arrested the two men for criminal trespass and placed them in state custody pending criminal proceedings.

Also on Sunday, Eagle Pass Station Border Patrol agents encountered a large migrant group who illegally crossed the border from Mexico, according to a tweet from Del Rio Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Juan Bernal. The agents apprehended and processed 174 migrants in this single crossing event.

Yesterday, Eagle Pass Station agents encountered another large group totaling 174 non-citizens. There are consequences to breaking federal law. These non-citizens may be banned from the United States for a period of 5 years. #lawenforcement #USBP pic.twitter.com/F8bh1fBJMl — Acting Chief Patrol Agent Juan G. Bernal (@USBPChiefDRT) June 19, 2023

“These non-citizens may be banned from the United States for a period of 5 years,” Bernal said in the tweet.