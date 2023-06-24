Four Migrants Found Dead in 24 Hours in One Texas Border Sector

The blistering heat along the Texas border in the Del Rio Sector claimed the lives of at least four migrants during a 24-hour period this week. The weather forecast calls for high temperatures above 105° Fahrenheit for at least the next week.

Del Rio Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Juan Bernal tweeted a report on Friday stating, “Over the last 24 hours, our agents have encountered four deceased individuals in the Del Rio Sector’s area of responsibility.”

Chief Bernal blamed the record-breaking high temperatures for the sudden surge in migrant deaths. Weather.com predicts temperatures during the coming week to reach as high 110° Fahrenheit.

Earlier this week, a CBP source not authorized to speak to the media told Breitbart Texas’s Randy Clark that agents recovered the remains of two more migrant bodies near Eagle Pass, Texas.

“One of the deceased migrants was preliminarily identified as a 25-year-old Mexican national,” Clark wrote. “The other, according to the source, remains unidentified.”

Earlier this month, Brooks County Sheriff’s Office officials in the Rio Grande Valley Sector told Breitbart Texas their deputies recovered the body of one deceased migrant and the skeletal remains of two others.

Brooks County officials reported that they had recovered the bodies or skeletal remains of at least 21 migrants so far this calendar year.