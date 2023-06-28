1.9 Million Fentanyl Pills Seized in Two Weeks at Arizona Border Crossing

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers in Nogales, Arizona, stopped two major drug shipments over the weekend. In two separate incidents, the officers seized more than 670,000 fentanyl pills and nearly 48 pounds of methamphetamine. These officers seized nearly two million fentanyl pills in less than two weeks.

CBP Nogales Port Director Michael Humphries tweeted photos of two drug shipments seized by OFO officers assigned to the Nogales Port of Entry on Friday and Saturday.

CBP officers at the Nogales POE stopped two loads this weekend. On Friday, officers took down approx. 457,000 fentanyl pills and 2.13 lbs meth concealed throughout a vehicle. On Saturday, officers seized another 45.5 lbs meth and approx. 214,000 fentanyl pills hidden in a truck. pic.twitter.com/J1iArKGELE — Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) June 26, 2023

The officers seized approximately 475,000 fentanyl pills and 2.13 pounds of methamphetamine on Friday. Humphries said the drugs were hidden throughout a vehicle attempting to enter Arizona from Mexico.

The following day, officers found another 214,000 fentanyl pills and 45.5 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in a truck.

Officers in the Nogales area of operations have been highly successful this month in combatting the smuggling of potentially deadly fentanyl pills.

Nogales officers conducting roving K-9 operations on June 21 found 517,000 fentanyl pills and 64.6 grams of cocaine in the doors and tailgate of a pickup truck. Later that day, officers found another 10,900 fentanyl pills hidden in a gym bag, Humphries tweeted.

During a three-day period ending on June 19, Nogales officers seized another 784,000 fentanyl pills in six different smuggling incidents, the Nogales port director tweeted.

In the last 3 days, CBP officers at the Nogales POE seized:

Approx. 784,200 fentanyl pills

169.5 lbs meth

10.90 lbs heroin

5.80 lbs cocaine

In six loads. Concealment methods included floor, roof, tire, panels, body and baggage. K9 and technology contributed to these successes. pic.twitter.com/siNi12E6VV — Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) June 20, 2023

The officers also found nearly 170 pounds of methamphetamine, nearly 11 pounds of heroin, and 5.8 pounds of cocaine.

In less than ten days, the Nogales officers stopped smugglers from bringing nearly two million fentanyl pills into the United States.

Between October 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023, CBP officers assigned to the Tucson Field Office, which includes the Nogales Port of Entry, seized more than 9,300 pounds of the deadly fentanyl drug in its various forms.

