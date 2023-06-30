Guns, Cash Seized from Smugglers Headed to Mexican Border, Say Cops in Texas

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and Border Patrol agents seized guns, ammunition, and cash being smuggled toward Mexico.

Texas DPS spokesman Lt. Chris Olivarez tweeted a photo from the seizure of a weapons cache believed to be being smuggled to Mexico.

A @TxDPS Trooper working #OperationLoneStar seized multiple weapons & ammunition during a traffic stop in Willacy County. A search of the vehicle revealed an aftermarket compartment in the floorboard containing seven AR-15 rifles, two AK-47 rifles, one shotgun, one handgun, six… pic.twitter.com/haW83AWWsv — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) June 29, 2023

During a traffic stop in Willacy County, one county inland from the Texas-Mexico border, DPS troopers assigned to Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star conducted a search of a vehicle and found multiple weapons and ammunition, Olivarez reported. The search led to the discovery of seven AR-15 rifles, two AK-47 rifles, one shotgun, one handgun, and six bump stocks.

He added that the troopers also found 14 rifle magazines and 14 ammunition packages.

Troopers arrested the driver, a San Antonio man on charges of weapons smuggling and felony possession of a firearm. Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) will investigate to pursue federal charges as well, Olivarez stated.

Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez also tweeted about weapons and cash seized by agents working southbound traffic under Operation Rolling Wave. She said Border Patrol agents across the county teamed up with other law enforcement partners to make a “significant weapons and currency seizure” earlier this week.

Between October 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023, Border Patrol agents along the southwest border seized more than $4.8 million in cash in 293 incidents, according to a CBP seizure report.

Agents also seized more than 1,145 firearms during this same period. These included 752 handguns and 385 long guns.

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.