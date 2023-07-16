Cartel-Connected Drug Trafficker Busted by Border Patrol in Florida

Miami Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a previously convicted narcotics trafficker near West Palm Beach, Florida, late last week. The migrant reportedly has ties to Mexican cartels and is illegally present in the U.S.

Newly sworn U.S. Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens tweeted a photo of a migrant arrested by agents from the West Palm Beach station for being illegally present in the United States. The agents, working with other law enforcement partners is “closely affiliated with known cartels in Mexico,” Owens wrote.

Agents from the West Palm Beach Station & their law enforcement partners arrested a previously convicted narcotics trafficker. This subject was closely affiliated with known cartels in Mexico & found illegally residing in our country. He does not deserve to be in our communities. pic.twitter.com/8ZVjO1y7Bl — Chief Jason Owens (@USBPChief) July 13, 2023

“He does not deserve to be in our communities,” the chief stated.

Breitbart Texas contacted CBP officials for additional information on the arrest and the suspect’s identity and immigration history. An immediate response was not available.

On July 5, Owens tweeted a report indicating the seizure by Border Patrol agents across the county of 125 pounds of methamphetamine, 107 pounds of Fentanyl, and 90 pounds of cocaine during 120 hours.

Past 120 Hours… $16.6K Seized

125 lbs Meth

107 lbs Fentanyl

90 lbs Cocaine

5 Firearms

4 Vehicles

1 Sex Offender

1 Murder Convict

227 Prosecuted Press Release: LRT intercepted smuggling using hay baleshttps://t.co/6zfKxwZnaq pic.twitter.com/qPaxXWctcd — Chief Jason Owens (@USBPChief) July 5, 2023

A few days later, San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Aent Patricia McGurk-Daniel tweeted a report showing 21 kilos of cocaine seized after a Border Patrol K-9 alerted to a load hidden in a pickup truck.

#USBP Agents stopped over 21 kilos of cocaine from entering our community yesterday. Amazing work by our agents & #K9 partner. pic.twitter.com/fw8zdzmZIh — Chief Patrol Agent Patricia D. McGurk-Daniel (@USBPChiefSDC) July 13, 2023

Between October 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023, Border Patrol agents seized 11,400 pounds of methamphetamine, 6,600 pounds of cocaine, and 2,200 pounds of fentanyl, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.