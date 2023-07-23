Sanctuary City Los Angeles Receives Fifth Busload of Migrants from Texas

The sanctuary city of Los Angeles received its fifth busload of migrants sent by Texas Governor Greg Abbott. The bus carried 44 migrants from the Texas border region to the City of Angels.

The bus with 44 migrants from Colombia, China, Haiti, Honduras, Mexico, Peru, and Venezuela arrived in Los Angeles on Saturday, ABC7 Los Angeles reported. The bus originated in the south Texas border city of Brownsville.

Officials with the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) reported the group of bused migrants included 14 children between two and 14 years of age.

The Los Angeles mayor’s office released a statement after the migrants arrived, saying they became aware that the bus was coming on Friday. The city activated its “plan” to deal with the arrival of 44 migrants.

On the same day that Los Angeles received the 44 migrants from Brownsville, more than 700 migrants entered South Texas in the Rio Grande Valley Sector, according to a law enforcement source. Another 941 arrived in the sector the day before.

CHIRLA Executive Director Angelica Salas sharply criticized Governor Abbott for providing free, air-conditioned buses to take the volunteer migrants to their desired destination of Los Angeles.

“Actions ordered by Texas Governor Abbott against migrants and refugees are outrageous, if not criminal,” she said. “We condemn the dehumanization of migrants and refugees anywhere and we remind Governor Abbott that every life is precious and protected under the United Nation’s Human Rights Charter.”

She did not say what laws were violated by the voluntary busing of migrants from Texas to California.

“Operation Lone Star is a questionable initiative fueled by xenophobia and void of human decency,” the CHIRLA director continued. “But the line has been crossed long ago by this governor with the most recent example being the busing of thousands of asylum seekers to various other states, including Los Angeles, California.”

Governor Abbott began busing migrants to Los Angeles in June, shortly after the city declared itself a “sanctuary city,” Breitbart Texas reported.

“Texas’ small border towns remain overwhelmed and overrun by the thousands of people illegally crossing into Texas from Mexico because of President Biden’s refusal to secure the border,” Governor Abbott said in a written statement at the time. “Los Angeles is a major city that migrants seek to go to, particularly now that its city leaders approved its self-declared sanctuary city status.”