VIDEO: Mexican Cops Beat, Kick Machine Shop Owner During Fake Raid

A group of Mexican police officers beat a handcuffed man they had detained for a petty drug charge and allegedly stole money from him in the border state of Coahuila. The case sparked much controversy since the victim was a machine shop owner and had surveillance cameras that captured the ordeal.

The incident took place last week in Saltillo, the capital city in the border state of Coahuila, where a video shows a man who appears to be an agent with the Coahuila Attorney General’s Office is seen slapping and kicking a handcuffed man who is kneeling. In one part of the video, the agent is seen pulling out his handgun to threaten the man. The agent reholsters the gun soon after.

The incident began when police found a small quantity of drugs on the man that his attorney claimed were for personal use, Mexico’s Proceso reported. The cops threatened to charge the man with drug trafficking. The cops placed the man in handcuffs, raided the man’s machine shop, beat him, and stole 25,000 pesos ($1,400 USD) the victim had in the shop.

In the video, a child can be heard screaming. Proceso reported the child is the victim’s daughter, who had a medical condition, and the victim asked them to let him tend to her.

The Coahuila Attorney General’s Office has not responded to the allegations made by the victim or the video, which went viral in Mexico.

