Three Migrant Children Found Abandoned by Smugglers on Border in Texas

Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio Sector found three migrant children who had been abandoned last week by human smugglers along the Rio Grande. Earlier in the week, agents apprehended a large group of migrants that included 26 additional unaccompanied migrant children.

Del Rio Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Juan G. Bernal posted a photo on X, formerly Twitter, showing three unaccompanied migrant children found by his agents. Human smugglers abandoned the three children after crossing them through the Rio Grande from Mexico into Texas.

Do not put the life of your children in the hands of human smugglers! Agents rescued 3 unaccompanied children that were left alone to navigate the dangerous journey to the United States. Thankfully, the children were unharmed and were brought to safety by our agents. #USBP pic.twitter.com/q5GAa65zX1 — Acting Chief Patrol Agent Juan G. Bernal (@USBPChiefDRT) September 2, 2023

“Do not put the life of your children in the hands of human smugglers!” the chief stated.

Among the dangers faced by unaccompanied migrant children are the number of child sex offenders that travel with the migrant groups. On August 27, Chief Brenal posted a photo of a previously deported child sex offender who was apprehended by Comstock agents.

Comstock agents encountered a group of undocumented migrants and records checks revealed that one of the Individuals that was arrested had a criminal history of Indecency with a child. Great work from our agents to keep our community safe. #lawenforcement #USBP pic.twitter.com/tk0PF9MyiG — Acting Chief Patrol Agent Juan G. Bernal (@USBPChiefDRT) August 27, 2023

A few days before agents found the three abandoned children, Eagle Pass Station agents encountered a group of 223 migrants. This group included 26 unaccompanied minors, Bernal reported.

Eagle Pass Agents rushed to respond to a group of 223 undocumented migrants, including 26 unaccompanied minors. Our agents worked tirelessly to secure the migrants and coordinate transportation to our processing facilities. Great job! #lawenforcement #USBP pic.twitter.com/HWYQ0Q6Re1 — Acting Chief Patrol Agent Juan G. Bernal (@USBPChiefDRT) August 26, 2023

Del Rio Sector agents apprehended nearly 30,000 migrants in August making it the third busiest sector for the month, according to unofficial Border Patrol reports reviewed by Breitbart Texas. This brings the total number of apprehensions in the Del Rio Sector for this fiscal year to nearly 322,000, Breitbart Texas reported.

