SOURCE: 180K Migrants Apprehended in August by Border Patrol — Up 2nd Straight Month

Border Patrol agents apprehended just under 180,000 migrants in August, according to unofficial reports obtained by Breitbart Texas. This represents an increase of about 35 percent over July and is just under the total from August 2022.

Border Patrol agents in the nine southwest border sectors encountered more than 179,000 migrants in August. This compares to 132,652 apprehensions in July and 99,539 in June. The August apprehensions also nearly matched the number of apprehensions in August last year.

The August apprehensions bring the year-to-date numbers to slightly more than 1.82 million migrants. This compares to just under 2 million migrant apprehensions during the same period last year.

The Tucson Sector led the nine southwest border sectors with just under 48,000 migrant apprehensions. This was followed closely by the Rio Grande Valley Sector’s apprehension of slightly more than 46,000 migrants.

In July, Tucson Sector agents apprehended 39,215 migrants — up 136 percent over July 2022. The August apprehensions represent an increase of 23 percent from the July Southwest Land Border Encounters report. Since October 1, 2022, Tucson Sector agents apprehended nearly 322,000.

El Paso Sector apprehensions continue to lead the nation in year-to-date numbers with just over 389,000 migrant arrests. The Del Rio Sector remains in second place with just over 347,000 migrant arrests.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.

Editor’s Note: The apprehension numbers reported for August 2023 come from unofficial Border Patrol reports obtained by Breitbart Texas. CBP officials will release official numbers in about two weeks.