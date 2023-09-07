Live Stream of Day 3 of Texas AG Paxton Impeachment Trial

Day three of the Texas Senate impeachment trial of suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton began with testimony by Ryan Bangert, former deputy first assistant under AG Paxton.

Day Two of the impeachment trial of suspended Attorney General Warren Kenneth Paxton, Jr. began with Paxton withdrawing his assertion of attorney-client privilege as to conversations and other evidence that occurred during his time as AG. The temperature of the senate “courtroom” was heated as the “Prosecution” called two key witnesses — one who testified about blackmail concerns and identified the AG’s alleged extramarital affair as the reason for the AG’s improper actions.

A fiery defense asked questions on cross-exam about the timing of impeachment witness and whistleblower resignations and the filing for law license reinstatement of George P. Bush, Paxton’s future opponent in the AG election. Defense counsel asked the AG’s first assistant whether he was trying to pull off a “coup.”

Bangert took the stand to testify later in the day.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Video archives of the impeachment proceedings can be found on the Texas Senate Impeachment website. The articles of Impeachment, the Rules of Procedure for the Court of Impeachment, the witness list, all motions filed by the House Board of Managers and Paxton’s defense team, exhibits, and other potential evidence are posted on the Texas Senate Court of Impeachment website.

Lana Shadwick is a writer and legal analyst for Breitbart Texas. She is a trial lawyer who served as a Texas prosecutor and family court associate judge.

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.