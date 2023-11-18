Rapist Ex-Cop Charged with Human Smuggling near Border in California

San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a former Los Angeles Police Department officer who was convicted of raping women while on duty. The agents charged the ex-cop with human smuggling and felon in possession of an illegal firearm. The convicted rapist also allegedly presented a fake LAPD lieutenant’s badge.

San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel posted a photo on X showing a seized “ghost gun” and a realistic-looking LAPD lieutenant’s badge. The weapon and badge were seized from a suspected human smuggler with a 1992 conviction of raping women while on duty as an LAPD officer.

CBP officials report the agents received a tip regarding suspected human smuggling activity near Campo, California, on the evening of November 9. Agents responded to the area and located an SUV matching the description of the reported vehicle. As the agent approached the vehicle, the driver pulled over voluntarily.

The agent reported that as he approached the vehicle, the driver presented what appeared to be an LAPD lieutenant badge. The agent observed four people packed in the rear seat of the SUV — three adult females and one adult male. The migrants reportedly told the agent they had recently crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally. The agent identified the migrants as Mexican nationals.

During a search of the vehicle, the agent reportedly found a 9mm pistol that did not have a serial number. The report describes the handgun as a “ghost gun.” The agent also found two loaded 9mm magazines and a shoulder holster.

The agent turned the driver over to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office for processing. The agent processed the migrants for removal.