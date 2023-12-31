Border Agent Carries Injured Migrant 1,000 Feet up Steep California Mountainside

A San Diego Sector Border Patrol agent rescued an injured female migrant nearly 1,000 feet up a steep mountainside in the Otay Mountains in southern California. The woman became injured and was unable to make the steep climb to safety.

San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel posted a photo on X showing a Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) agent carrying a migrant woman up a steep hill near the Otay Lakes Dam. The woman became injured after illegally crossing the border from Mexico into California and trying to avoid apprehension.

The chief reported the BORSTAR agent carried the woman nearly 1,000 feet through the rugged terrain. “The woman was unable to walk & had to be evacuated to a safe location to go to the hospital,” the chief stated.

The rescue was one of 24 migrant rescues carried out during Christmas week. During that week, San Diego Sector agents apprehended nearly 7,100 migrants from 75 different countries. Included in the apprehensions were 142 unaccompanied migrant children.

During the first two months of FY24, which began on October 1, San Diego Sector agents apprehended more than 61,000 migrants who illegally crossed the border between ports of entry. This is up by nearly 76 percent from the same period last year.