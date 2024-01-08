VIDEO: Mexican Politician’s Relatives Die in Plane Crash in Mexico near Texas Border

The mother and aunts of a former Mexican border city mayor died when a small airplane crashed a short distance from a landing strip. A total of four individuals, including three female U.S. citizens and the pilot, died in the crash.

Mexican authorities continue to investigate what led to the fatal crash on Friday near the local airport in the city of Ramos Arizpe, Coahuila. The plane victims included the mother and aunts of former Matamoros Mayor Alfonso Sanchez Garza. They have been identified as Adriana Garza Ibarra, Rosario Garza Ibarra, and Hilda Garza Ibarra.

Breitbart Texas obtained a security video that captured the moment of the crash.

Information provided to Breitbart Texas by Coahuila state authorities revealed that a Piper PA46 Comanche, tail number N6074A, crashed, killing all onboard, including the pilot Antonio Avila Ibarra.

The plane left the Mexican border city of Matamoros, Tamaulipas, and was headed to Saltillo, the Coahuila state capital. The reasons for the crash remain unknown.

Alfonso Sanchez Garza served as Mayor of Matamoros from 2011 to 2013 as a member of the PRI party, even though he was born in Brownsville, Texas. During his political career, Sanchez was a close ally of cartel-connected former Tamaulipas governor Eugenio Hernandez Flores. As Breitbart Texas reported, Hernandez Flores is wanted by the U.S. Department of Justice while enjoying his freedom in Mexico and is considering a return to politics.

