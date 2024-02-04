PHOTOS: Texas Border Town Cops Out in Force near Seized Park as Events Unfold

EAGLE PASS, Texas — Police officers from Eagle Pass, Texas, took to the street on Saturday to control entry and exit points from Shelby Park as hundreds of peaceful demonstrators held a rally twenty miles north of the city in Quemado, Texas. True to their promises, rally organizers limited their activities to the small border community outside the city, with only a few visitors walking the streets downtown near Shelby Park.

Officers with the Eagle Pass Police Department manned the streets leading to Shelby Park from the busy downtown area, keeping the few visitors who did show up to see the activities at the now infamous Texas-seized border park. Aside from the bustle on the sidewalk, the police department’s actions kept the street outside the park free of vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

The officers allowed members of the media to enter the area on foot, with only a few taking advantage of the opportunity. The officers also kept traffic flowing in the area with almost no disruptions to city residents’ normal comings and goings. Several trucks and cars bearing flags showing support for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump were driven by the officers, and a few pedestrians with similar garb walked the sidewalks and chatted with the officers.

As the “Take our Border Back” rally was underway in Quemado, Texas, little impact was felt in the heart of downtown. The day ended as peacefully as it had begun, with the officers maintaining their posts as the sunset in the small border community.

Hundreds gathered inside a small ranch at the rally, listening to inspirational speeches and Christian music. An organizer for the rally told Breitbart Texas that activities were being held to show support for federal and state law enforcement in a manner that would not be disruptive to their operations and, therefore, would be conducted peaceably outside the city.

As reported by Breitbart Texas, volunteers with the “Take Our Border Back” rally identified those seeking to enter and allowed media from across the country access to cover what was going on inside. Inside the small ranch, food trucks and vendors selling patriotic t-shirts, caps, and other items were posted near a stage where a band played Christian music.

The police department also came out in force on Sunday to control traffic and minimize disruption to city residents as 13 governors joined Texas Governor Greg Abbott at the park to receive a briefing on Texas’ Operation Lone Star and conduct a subsequent press conference.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.