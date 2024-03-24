Texas Land Commissioner: Biden’s Energy Export Ban Stealing Money from Texas Schoolchildren

General Land Office Commissioner Dawn Buckingham says the Biden administration’s policy of blocking new exports of liquid natural gas is stealing money from Texas schoolchildren and hindering U.S. energy independence.

“Biden has declared war on Texas and Texas energy,” Dr. Buckingham told Breitbart Texas. “From our wide-open southern border to this latest move to kneecap our economy, it’s clear that our state is in the crosshairs of this current administration.”

Commissioner Buckingham filed a lawsuit to block the policies in response to the Biden administration’s announcement of blocking new exports of liquid natural gas. “Biden’s move to halt these exports will steal money from Texas schoolchildren and lead us further away from true energy independence,” the commissioner said in a post on social media.

“I stand with Texas’s fight at the border and will continue to do everything in my power to support state-led border security,” Buckingham told Breitbart. “I also stand with Texas energy and will use every tool as Texas Land Commissioner to defend this critical industry from federal overreach.”

The Texas General Land Office deposited more than $30 billion into the state’s Permanent School Fund since its inception, the commissioner stated in the lawsuit. During the last fiscal year (September 1, 2022, to August 31, 2023) energy production in Texas resulted in $339 million in natural gas revenues for the fund.

“The LNG Export Ban will harm Texas by disincentivizing billions of dollars in capital investment for natural gas exportation projects,” the lawsuit states. It will “hamstring Texas’s ability to maximize revenue for the Permanent School Fund” and “force Texas producers to flare excess natural gas instead of taking it to market.”

The lawsuit states this will increase methane emissions and reduce or eliminate critical economic benefits, including jobs, infrastructure updates, and long-term development.

“The oil and gas industry supports more than 2.5 million jobs statewide, many of which are high-paying and bolster the economy in rural areas of Texas,” Buckingham said in a written statement announcing the lawsuit. “Further, Texas-led energy security allows us to support our allies in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East during times of conflict by providing cheap, clean-burning LNG in lieu of Russian or Iranian gas.”

“In light of these facts, it’s unconscionable that our own federal government would take such drastic steps with the goal of shutting down this thriving industry.” the commissioner concluded.

The lawsuit (Case 2:24-cv-00406), filed by the State of Texas and 15 other states in the Western District of Louisiana, asks for the following:

a. Declare that the LNG Export Ban is contrary to law and in excess of statutory authority under the APA, or that it is an ultra vires action; b. Declare that the LNG Export Ban is arbitrary and capricious and unlawful under the APA; c. Declare that the LNG Export Ban violates the APA because it was promulgated without notice and comment; d. Declare that the LNG Export Ban violates 15 U.S.C. § 717b(a); e. Declare that the LNG Export Ban violates the Congressional Review Act; f. Declare the LNG Export Ban violates Article I of the Constitution; g. Declare that President Biden’s Proclamation is ultra vires; h. Vacate the LNG Export Ban as unlawful; i. Stay the LNG Export Ban under 5 U.S.C. § 705; j. Preliminarily and permanently enjoin, without bond, Defendants from halting or attempting to halt the consideration of LNG Export applications; k. Grant all other relief to which Plaintiff States are entitled, including but not limited to attorneys’ fees and costs.