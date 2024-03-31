9 Brits Apprehended Illegally Crossing Canadian Border into Vermont

Swanton Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of nine migrants from the United Kingdom after they illegally crossed the Canadian Border into Vermont. Agents arrested the migrants after they crashed through a landowner’s gate in an attempt to enter the U.S. without being discovered.

Swanton Sector Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia posted a report on social media showing that his agents arrested nine U.K. nationals who illegally crossed the Canadian border near Highgate, Vermont, last week. The agents intercepted the Nissan SUV loaded with the human smuggling cargo after it crashed through a landowner’s gate in an attempt to move into the U.S. interior without detection.

The arrest of the nine British nationals illegally entering the U.S. via the Canadian border adds to the record-shattering pace of migrant apprehensions in the Swanton Sector this fiscal year. During Fiscal Year 23, which ended on September 30, 2023, Swanton Sector agents apprehended more migrants than during the previous 12 years combined, Breitbart Texas reported.

“During the first four months of FY24, SWB has doubled the number of apprehensions made during the same period in FY23,” Garcia stated in a post on X.

By the end of March, the year-to-date migrant apprehensions in the Canadian border sector could hit the 5,000 mark.

“It was a flood we had never seen before. It was an exponential shift, something we were not expecting and it just hit us hard,” Breecher Falls Station Patrol Agent in Charge Erik Lavalee toldWBZ CBS Boston. In more than two decades of service to the Border Patrol, Lavalee said he has never experienced this type of migrant surge on the northern border.

“Border Patrol said they have arrested individuals from 66 different countries, including India, Bangladesh, Haiti, and Venezuela,” the CBS report stated.