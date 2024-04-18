San Diego Takes Over as Busiest Border Sector — 9K in Past Week

San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended nearly 9,000 migrants last week. The report propelled the sector into the busiest position for the second consecutive week. Apprehensions in the Tucson Sector recently fell to below 7,000 per week for the first time in months.

San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel posted a weekly recap on X, crediting her agents with the apprehension of 8,959 migrants during the second week of April. This is up from just under 7,000 one week earlier.

Weekly Update, 4/10/24 – 4/13/24

-8,959 Apps from 67 countries

-196 Unaccompanied Minors Encountered

-36 Rescues

-67 Human Smuggling Events Interdicted

SEIZED:

-95 lbs Cocaine

-297 lbs Meth

-1.2 lbs Fentanyl

-18 lbs Marijuana

-35 Smuggling Conveyances

-1 Gun

-$315,741 Currency pic.twitter.com/mrsLwUQxO3 — Chief Patrol Agent Patricia D. McGurk-Daniel (@USBPChiefSDC) April 17, 2024

Between April 3 and April 10, San Diego Sector agents apprehended 6,997 migrants. The two-week total of 15,956 migrant apprehensions catapulted the sector into first place.

Weekly Update, 4/3/24 – 4/9/24 -6,997 Apprehensions from 70 countries

-151 Unaccompanied Minors Encountered

-38 Rescues

-32 Human Smuggling Events Interdicted SEIZED:

-28 lbs. Cocaine

-41 lbs. Methamphetamine

-17 Smuggling Conveyances

-1 Firearm

-$19,080 Currency pic.twitter.com/bXsl7vhaWb — Chief Patrol Agent Patricia D. McGurk-Daniel (@USBPChiefSDC) April 10, 2024

In contrast, the Tucson Sector, which led the apprehensions reports for the past several months, fell to 13,300 for the two most recent weekly reports by Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin.

Week in Review… – 6,700 Apprehensions

– 236 Federal Criminal Cases

– 25 Human Smuggling Events

– 21 lbs. of Fentanyl Seized

– 14 Rescues

– 13 Narcotics Events

– 8 Firearms Seized

– 1 Significant Arrest Honor First! pic.twitter.com/9uakMrseBw — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) April 12, 2024

For several months, the Tucson Sector averaged more than 10,000 apprehensions per week.

Beachside residents of Carlsbad, California, were shocked earlier this week when a boat loaded with more than 20 suspected illegal migrants sped onto the beach and unloaded its cargo, Breitbart Texas reported.

A local resident captured the video as the boat narrowly missed people in the water. The human smuggling incident appeared to be coordinated with vehicles waiting to pick up many of the migrants and shuttle them inland.

“I counted 22 people jumping off. It looked like a military exercise,” the cameraman told the San Diego ABC affiliate. One car, one SUV, and then ten got in it, but they left the rest behind, and they [migrants] just started walking towards Carlsbad.”