Canadian Border Sector Sets New Record for Migrant Apprehensions in March

Swanton Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a record-setting number of migrants who illegally crossed the Canadian border between ports of entry in March. The number of migrants arrested in the first six months of this year nearly doubled the same period last year.

Swanton Sector Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia posted a report on social media revealing his agents apprehended a record-setting 1,109 migrants in March. Garcia said the migrants crossed the Canadian Border into Eastern New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire from 40 different countries, including India, Bangladesh, and Mexico.

The month of March 2024 had the highest number of apprehensions in one month in Swanton Sector history, with a record of 1,109 apprehensions from 40 different countries. The top three nationalities apprehended were 408 Indian, 323 Bangladeshi, and 170 Mexican nationals. pic.twitter.com/rQ42hrprm4 — Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia (@USBPChiefSWB) April 19, 2024

According to the CBP Nationwide Encounters Report, Swanton Sector agents apprehended 5,170 migrants during the first six months of FY24, which began on October 1, 2023. This compares to 2,688 during the same period in the then-record-setting FY23.

Of the 1,109 migrants apprehended in March, 408 came from India, 323 came from Bangladesh, and 170 came from Mexico. The six-month total for Mexico is 1,848 and for India is 1,603. The six-month total for Bangladesh is not available in the official CBP report.

The apprehension of migrants crossing from Canada into the Swanton Sector continues in April. Garcia posted a photo showing the apprehension of eight Mexican nationals near Rouses Point, New York, this week.

Champlain Border Patrol Agents with the help of K9 Katty apprehended 8 Mexican nationals in Rouses Point, N.Y. Border Patrol K9s are valuable assets in our mission to ensure safety in our borders and communities. pic.twitter.com/987xrbvEYP — Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia (@USBPChiefSWB) April 17, 2024

During FY21, President Joe Biden’s first year in office, Swanton Sector agents apprehended only 365 migrants. The following year, that number jumped to 1,065. Nearly 7,000 migrants were arrested during FY23.

Last week, ten migrants from Uzbekistan were found packed into a small sedan.

Champlain Border Patrol Agents disrupted a human smuggling scheme with 10 Uzbekistan nationals. Smuggling is illegal and dangerous. Report any illicit activity by calling 1-800- 689 -3362. pic.twitter.com/hUOchHW2za — Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia (@USBPChiefSWB) April 12, 2024

Unlike the southwest border, where thousands of migrants attempt to surrender to the nearest law enforcement official, migrants apprehended in the Swanton Sector are mostly attempting to enter the U.S. interior without being captured or inspected, Border Patrol officials previously told Breitbart.

In March, New York State Police responded to a report of two deceased migrants found near the town of Mooers. A Border Patrol K-9 team alerted to a backpack. A search of the area led to the discovery of two migrant bodies buried in the snow.

Police identified the migrants as Abdoulaye Ndoye, age 25, and Ndongo Sarry, age 25. Both migrants were identified as citizens of Dakar, Senegal. The migrants died from exposure to the wet and cold environment.