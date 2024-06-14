Texas’ #1 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrant Arrested

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced the arrest this week of its number one most wanted criminal illegal immigrant. This is the second arrest this month from the State’s newly created Top 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List.

Texas DPS officials announced the arrest of 38-year-old Victor Hugo Chox Gonzalez, a Mexican national illegally present in the United States. Chox Gonzalez is listed as the State’s number one most wanted criminal illegal immigrant.

Police found the fugitive migrant in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex after learning of his ties to the community. Leads obtained by DPS special agents led to his arrest and booking into the Tarrant County Jail.

BREAKING: No. 1 on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List Arrested Just more than a week after Gov. @GregAbbott_TX launched Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List, DPS has captured the No. 1 most wanted fugitive from that list. Earlier today,… pic.twitter.com/omqInTpW9V — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) June 13, 2024

DPS officials report:

Chox Gonzalez is a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico with ties to Tarrant County, including the cities of Pantego and Arlington. In 2016, he was convicted of driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15 and assault causing bodily injury to a family member. That same year, Chox Gonzalez was removed from the United States. In 2021, he was arrested in Tarrant County for assault and failure to identify/giving false/fictitious information and bonded out of jail. Later that year, warrants were issued out of Tarrant County for his arrest for failure to identify/give false/fictitious information and failure to identify as a fugitive. In 2023, the Arlington Police Department issued warrants for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact.

While Crime Stoppers offered a $5,000 reward for his arrest, the arrest was solely the result of police investigations.

Governor Greg Abbott announced earlier this month the creation of the Texas Top Ten Most Wanted Criminal Immigrants List, Breitbart Texas reported.

“When President Joe Biden took office, he dismantled every effective border policy his predecessor put into place,” Governor Abbott said in a written statement on June 5. “As a result, we have seen record high levels of illegal immigration, including dangerous criminals and terrorists who are a threat to the public safety of our state and our nation.”

Crimes allegedly committed by members of this list include:

Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child

Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact

Assault of a Public Servant

Murder with a Deadly Weapon

Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child Under 14

Sexual Assault

Terroristic Threat

Burglary with Intent to Commit Another Felony

Attempt to Commit Smuggling of Persons for Pecuniary Benefit

The next day, DPS officials announced the arrest near Houston of the number three fugitive migrant, 62-year-old Servando Trejo Duran Jr. He was wanted by police for a parole violation on the underlying charge of Murder with a Deadly Weapon, officials reported.

BREAKING: First Texas 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrant Arrested Just over 24 hours since Governor @GregAbbott_TX launched Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List, DPS announces arrest of Servando Trejo Duran Jr., 62, who was just taken into custody this… pic.twitter.com/Z2nb4daPD2 — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) June 7, 2024

Eight members of the most-wanted list remain at large. Officials and members of the public with information on these fugitive migrants should call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).