Murderer on Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List Arrested

Police arrested a Mexican national on Texas’ Top 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Migrants List who was wanted for a parole violation on a murder charge. The arrest comes one day after Governor Greg Abbott announced the law enforcement tool on Wednesday.

Just over 24 hours since Governor @GregAbbott_TX launched Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List, DPS announces [the] arrest of Servando Trejo Duran Jr., 62, who was just taken into custody this afternoon in Baytown,” Texas Department of Public Safety officials posted on social media.

BREAKING: First Texas 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrant Arrested Just over 24 hours since Governor @GregAbbott_TX launched Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List, DPS announces arrest of Servando Trejo Duran Jr., 62, who was just taken into custody this… pic.twitter.com/Z2nb4daPD2 — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) June 7, 2024

DPS special agents and troopers assigned to the Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center in Houston teamed up with Baytown police officers to bring 62-year-old Servando Trejo Duran, Jr. into custody. Following his arrest in Baytown, officers booked the criminal Mexican national illegal immigrant into the Chambers County Jail.

According to the Department of Public Safety:

Duran is a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico with ties to eastern Harris County, including the cities of Baytown and Deer Park, Texas. In 1980, Duran was arrested by the Baytown Police Department for burglary of a residence and subsequently received 10 years’ probation. In 1986, Duran was convicted in Harris County of homicide and subsequently received a life sentence. He was released on parole from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) in January 2009 and was removed from the United States later that year. In February 2023, Duran was arrested by the Deer Park Police Department for tampering with a government record and was released on bond. On March 1, 2023, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation (original offense: murder with a deadly weapon).

The State of Texas had posted a $5,000 reward for information leading to Duran’s arrest. However, investigators found Duran without information from the public, so the reward will not be paid for this arrest.

Officials have not yet announced who will replace Duran on the list of most-wanted criminal illegal immigrants.

Governor Abbott announced the creation of the Texas 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List on Wednesday, Breitbart Texas reported.

“When President Joe Biden took office, he dismantled every effective border policy his predecessor put into place,” Governor Abbott said in a written statement on Wednesday. “As a result, we have seen record high levels of illegal immigration, including dangerous criminals and terrorists who are a threat to the public safety of our state and our nation.”

“These illegal immigrants will now be spotlighted on our 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List. Texas is a law-and-order state, and with the help of our fellow Texans, we will ensure that the illegal immigrants on this list are taken off our streets and put behind bars to keep our communities safe.” the Texas governor added. “Texas will continue to take unprecedented action to protect Texans and our state from President Biden’s border crisis.”

Crimes allegedly committed by members of this list include:

Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child

Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact

Assault of a Public Servant

Murder with a Deadly Weapon

Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child Under 14

Sexual Assault

Terroristic Threat

Burglary with Intent to Commit Another Felony

Attempt to Commit Smuggling of Persons for Pecuniary Benefit

Under Governor Abbott’s Operation Lone Star, Texas law enforcement officials arrested more than 43,400 criminal aliens who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the Lone Star State. Those arrests led to the filing of nearly 39,000 felony charges.