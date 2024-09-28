Border Patrol Union Calls Kamala Harris’s Arizona Visit a ‘Photo Op’

The official union of the U.S. Border Patrol accused Vice President Kamala Harris of using her first border visit in over three years as a “photo op,” claiming that she just repeated the things that agents had already been saying.

“Vice president Harris has ignored the border problem she created for over three years. She goes down there for 20 minutes for a photo op and decides to repeat some of the things the NPBC has said before. But again, where has she been the last 3 1/2 years?” the National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) wrote in an X post:

NBPC vice president Art Del Cueto made similar claims on an appearance on Fox News, saying that Harris did not even speak to any agents when she visited the U.S.-Mexico border in Douglas, Arizona, on Friday:

“President Trump actually cares and he’s actually gone down there and met with boots on the ground,” Del Cueto said.

During her short appearance in Douglas, Harris slammed former President Donald Trump for not “fixing” the problem.

Referring to the failed bipartisan border bill, the Democrat candidate claimed Trump “tanked it.”

“It was the strongest border security bill we have seen in decades. It was endorsed by the Border Patrol union, and it should be in effect today, producing results in real time right now for our country,” she said during her speech. “But Donald Trump tanked it… because, you see, he prefers to run on a problem instead of fixing a problem.”

“VP Harris asserted in Arizona that CBP needed more resources,” the NBPC said in another X post:

“We have apprehended over 8 million illegal immigrants over the last 4 years and now you realize we need more help 38 days before the election.”