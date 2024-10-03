Exclusive: Biden-Harris CBP Rolls Out Woke Pronouns for Official Web Meetings

U.S. Customs and Border Protection computer systems will now allow employees to use an unlimited assortment of pronouns within their official government online profiles. A source within CBP says the move is just one more sign that the Biden-Harris administration is focused on social justice issues more than criminal justice concerns.

The source, not authorized to speak to the media, told Breitbart Texas the move is just one more way the administration demonstrates they are more concerned with pushing social change than fundamental changes at the border. “We couldn’t care less whether the agency implements a function to allow employees to list a myriad of pronouns on their official profile if we have not worked to secure the border. This comes while we are still releasing thousands daily under CBP-One, parole programs at airports, and to NGO shelters at the border. These social justice moves only serve to sink morale further,” the source says.

An online guide posted by the UC-Davis LGBTQIA Recourse Center lists fifty potential pronouns a person may choose to use but cautions readers the list is not exhaustive. The source says the new CBP guidance and Microsoft’s programming align with this philosophy by allowing users to enter a combination of up to 60 characters to appropriately describe their pronouns for other online official CBP meeting attendees to refer to them as.

The source says the tone-deaf social justice move is just the latest example of the Biden-Harris administration’s failure to focus on mission-essential functions. According to a recent Government Accountability Office report on CBP recruitment and retention, morale problems within the United States Border Patrol, Office of Field Operations, and the Air and Marine branch within CBP directly impact the ability to increase the number of employees within the three branches significantly.

According to the report released in early September, the Border Patrol has lost more agents than it has been able to successfully recruit and hire under the Biden-Harris administration for fiscal years 2021 to 2024. The report indicates a positive gain during the three years covered between 2018 and 2021 under the Trump administration.

Under the Biden-Harris administration, the Border Patrol has apprehended more than 7 million migrants between ports of entry since 2021. The number does not include the estimated nearly two million migrant got-aways recorded by the agency. In addition, more than one million migrants have been allowed to enter the United States at ports of entry under the CBP-One smartphone application and under the Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan, Venezuelan mass parole program (CHNV).

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.