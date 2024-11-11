FDA Recalls 80K Pounds of Costco Butter from Costco — Label Didn’t Say ‘Contains Milk’

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ordered the recall of nearly 80,000 pounds of butter produced in Texas for Costco. The agency ordered the recall because the product packaging contained no “Contains Milk” allergy statement.

Food & Wine reported that the FDA issued a Class II recall on November 7 for 79,200 pounds of Kirkland Signature Sweet Cream Butter (salted and unsalted). The FDA claimed the butter packaging lists “cream” as an ingredient but does not bear the “Contains Milk” allergy statement.

The New York Post posted on social media that the recall was based on the “dumbest possible reason.”

Others posted their dismay that butter is being recalled because the product labeling didn’t tell people that butter is made from cream, which is made from milk.

Another poster on X pointed out that this recall illustrated the “stupidity that Elon Musk talks about.”

Food & Wine added:

Though the FDA has not put out information on what to do if you have purchased these recalled items — nor has it shared if there have been any illness or adverse reactions from consuming the product — the usual course of action is to either discard them or return them to your place of purchase just in case.

The specific products being recalled are, according to Food & Wine:

Kirkland Signature Unsalted Sweet Cream Butter (46,800 pounds or 1,300 cases recalled): 1-pound packages of four 4-ounce sticks, UPC 96619-38496: Lot No. 2424091; “Best By” date of Feb. 22, 2025

Lot No. 2424111; “Best By” date of Feb. 23, 2025

Lot No. 2426891; “Best By” date of Mar. 22, 2025

Lot No. 2426991; “Best By” date of Mar. 23, 2025 Kirkland Signature Salted Sweet Cream Butter (32,400 pounds or 900 cases recalled): 1-pound packages of four 4-ounce sticks, UPC 96619-38488: Lot #2424191 with “Best By” date of Feb. 23, 2025

Lot #2427591 with “Best By” date of Mar. 29, 2025

“The butter is safe,” KYDO in Lubbock, Texas, reported. “The FDA has given no guidance on what to do with the butter, but if you or someone in you family is allergic, you could possibly return the butter or just throw the butter away.”

Another user on X said they would be willing to accept the returned butter, citing the upcoming holiday baking season.

Kirkland Signature butter is Costco’s private-label butter product. They are manufactured by Continental Dairy Facilities Southwest, LLC, according to Food & Wine. The recalled products are produced and distributed in Texas.