Incoming Border Czar Celebrates Discovery of Cartel Drug Smuggling Tunnel Under Mexico-Arizona Border

Incoming Border Czar Tom Homan celebrated the discovery of three drug smuggling tunnels used by Mexican cartels along the Arizona border. U.S. and Mexican law enforcement teamed up and used drone technology to discover the tunnels.

Homan posted a report on social media calling the discovery “great news.” The incoming Trump administration border czar described a joining operation between “American and Mexican officials.

“This is one of three recently found since last year alone, with this one being found with the help of a drone,” Homan stated.

SPP Sonora, a Mexican government agency, posted photos on Facebook on December 26 of the drone operation that led to the discovery of one of the tunnels.

“In a joint operation between the Secretariat of Public Security, through the State Police with authorities of Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the location of a tunnel between Sonora and Arizona in San Luis Rio Colorado was achieved thanks to the use of a drone,” officials stated, according to the Facebook translation of the Spanish language post.

Homan added a comment to his post saying that the cartels are the fifth largest employer in Mexico. “Which means about 175,000 people are about to be looking for more work,” he said.

