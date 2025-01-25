ICE Removes Accused Child Rapist Who Illegally Entered U.S. Four Times

HOUSTON, Texas — ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations officers repatriated a 58-year-old Mexican national who is accused of raping a child in his home country. The illegal alien from Mexico had illegally entered the U.S. on four occasions.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement Removal Operations (ERO) transported Nestor Flores Encarnacion from the Montgomery Processing Center in Conroe, Texas, to the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in Laredo, Texas. ERO officers walked the man who illegally entered the United States four times across the bridge to Mexico. The officers transferred custody of the prisoner to Mexican authorities.

“This foreign fugitive brazenly entered the U.S. in violation of our nation’s laws on four separate occasions to evade prosecution in Mexico for allegedly raping a child,” said ERO Houston Field Office Director Bret A. Bradford. “Dangerous foreign fugitives and criminal aliens who are accused of, or have committed, heinous crimes like sexually assaulting a child will find no safe haven in Southeast Texas.”

“Our immigration officers work tirelessly to successfully locate and apprehend undocumented aliens in the Houston area who threaten public safety, national security, and border security, and will not rest until they’re repatriated to their country of origin and no longer a threat to the community,” Director Bradford stated.

A statement from ICE revealed:

Flores illegally entered the U.S. Feb. 16, 2002, near Roma, Texas. The U.S. Border Patrol apprehended Flores and voluntarily returned him to Mexico Feb. 17, 2002. Flores illegally re-entered the U.S. on Feb. 20, 2002, and Feb. 22, 2002. On both occasions, he was arrested by Border Patrol officers and voluntarily returned to Mexico the same day. Flores illegally entered the U.S. for a fourth time on an unknown date and at an unknown location.

ERO deportation officers arrested Flores on August 23, 2024, after learning of his presence at a residence in Houston. Officers received an alert that Flores was wanted in Veracruz, Mexico, for the alleged rape of a child.

The officers placed Flores into removal proceedings, and an immigration judge granted him a voluntary removal on December 19.